Woman docked for allegedly stealing precious stone worth N486,000

A 30-year-old woman, Sadia Adeniyi, was on Thursday docked in an Ile-Ife, Osun State Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing precious stone worth N486,000.

The police charged Adeniyi with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 19 at about 11pm in Sabo Area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant broke into the apartment of the complainant, Suberu Sebi, with intent to commit felony.

He alleged that the defendant stole 243g of precious stones worth N486,000, belonging to the complainant.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections:383, 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Comfort Eyiolawi, applied for bail for his client in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate O. B. Adediwura admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adediwura adjourned the matter until July 14, 2022 for mention.