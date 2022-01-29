Woman docked for allegedly stealing N65,000 phone

A 42-year-old woman, Funke Ajayi, on Friday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court in Oyo State for allegedly stealing a smart phone worth N65,000.

The suspect, who was arraigned at the Magistrates Court in Iyaganku ares of Ibadan, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Seye Akinola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on January 26 at 12pm at Idi-Odo Felele, Ibadan.

Akinola alleged that the defendant stole a smart phone belonging to one Ayanfe Popoola.

He said that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Iyabo Giwa-Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tiwa-Babalola adjourned the case until to March 10 for hearing.