Woman docked for allegedly stealing N285,588 through POS machine

A 35-year-old woman, Tolulope Olatunji, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N285,588 through a Point of Sales (POS) machine.

The defendant, a sales officer who resides at 34/36 Olatunji Street, Ojota, Lagos is being charged with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Innocent Odugbo told the court that the defendant committed the offence between March and April at Agindigbin, Ikeja and Obafalabi Street, Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

Odugbo said that Olatunji, a staff of Helpline Telecoms Nigeria Limited, dubiously transferred money from customers’ accounts when she took their POS machines for servicing.

”She took two POS machines belonging to customers for servicing, in the process, she transferred money from their accounts.

”The defendant transferred N150,000 from Mr Levi Bruno’s POS machine to her personal account without his consent.

”She transferred another N135,588 from the second POS machine belonging to Miss Mary Okpara to another account,” he said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, M. F Onamusi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Onamusi adjourned the case until May 26 for mention