Woman docked for allegedly stealing N200,000 from roommate

A woman, Hannah Bassey, was on Wednesday, docked in a Karu Upper Area Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing personal belongings and N200, 000 cash from her roommate.

The police charged Bassey 48, who lives in Nyanya, Abuja with house breaking and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the defendant stole her personal belongings and N200, 000 cash.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant could not give satisfactory account of herself.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 354 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Yusuf Adamu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He also said an I.D card and statement of account of the surety must be kept in the court’s custody.

The judge adjourned the case until Nov. 8 for further hearing.