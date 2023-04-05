Woman docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N853,000

A 21-year-old woman, Mercy Olughu, was on Wednesday docked in Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N853,000 belonging to her employer.

The defendant, an employee of Zenith Gold Progressive Empowerment Initiative, is charged with conspiracy and theft.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 28, at the company’s premises in Igbo-elerin, Ojo, Lagos

He alleged that the defendant and others at large, stole N853,000 belonging to clients of Zenith Gold Progressive.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate L.J.K Layeni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 12 for trial.