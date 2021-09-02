Woman docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N5.8m

A 30-year-old woman, Rhoda Danlami, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing N5.8 million belonging to her employer.

The police charged Danlami, who resides in Oshodi, Lagos State, with falsification of document and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 24 at Mafokuku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant, who fraudulently falsified document, stole N5.8 million belonging to Easy Growth Ltd,

The money, he said, was given to the defendant to give out to people who needed loan.

After investigation, he said, it was discovered that the defendant did not give any loan to anyone but converted the money to her personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 337 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of the N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of payment of two years tax to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

She adjourned the case until Oct. 20 for mention.