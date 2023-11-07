Woman docked for allegedly stealing boyfriend’s N.2m

A 27-year-old woman, Felicia John, has been arraigned at a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing N200,000 belonging to her boyfriend.

The defendant, who resides in Agwan Maigero, Kaduna , is charged with theft.

The prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that one Michael Elisha of Sabo Tasha Kaduna, reported the matter at the Sabo Police Station, on November 3 at about 5 p.m.

Leo said that the complainant, who was the defendant’s boyfriend, allegedly stole N200,000 belonging to him.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant went to sleep over in the complainant’s house and the following morning when he went to take his bath, the defendant picked his phone and transferred N200,000 to her account.

He added that the defendant was later arrested after a month of her disappearing to an unknown location.

During police investigation, he said the defendant confessed to taking the money, adding that she stole the money because she needed it urgently and that her boyfriend refused to give her.

ALSO READ:

Two friends jailed six months each for stealing motorcycle

Sales boy jailed six months for stealing

Protest rocks Ondo college over failure to mobilise graduates for NYSC

Two friends jailed six months each for stealing motorcycle

Sales boy jailed six months for stealing

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Emmanuel said the surety who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and must submit two recent sized passport photographs.

He adjourned the case until December 6 for hearing.