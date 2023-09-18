Woman docked for allegedly pouring pepper on neighbour

A 27-year-old businesswoman, Mary Jideobi man, was on Monday docked in a Grade I Area Court in Kado, Abuja for allegedly pouring pepper mix on her neighbour

Jideobi of Tudun-Wada village, Abuja is charged with intentional assault and causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the matter was reported at the Lugbe Police Station by the complainant, Janet Odeh

Nwafoaku said that the defendant sometime in July met the complainant while she was with her daughter and accused them of having a discussion about her.

He added that not only did the defendant interfered in the complainant’s discussion with her daughter, he said that the defendant also attacked the complainant verbally

The prosecutor also said that the defendant went further by pouring pepper mix on the complainant

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provision of sections 399 and 247 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must provide a passport photograph, any valid means of identification and a BVN printout from his bank.

Wakili also adjourned the matter until Oct.19 for hearing.