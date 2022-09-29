Woman docked for allegedly keeping items stolen by son

A 52-year-old woman, Cynthia Ibe, was on Thursday docked in an Upper Grade I Area Court, Kado, Abuja, for allegedly being in possession of an air conditioner compressor, stolen by her son.

Ibe, who lives in Lento village, Life camp, Abuja is charged with receiving stolen property and screening of an offender.

The Prosecution Counsel, Helen Ochai, told the court that on Aug. 31, the defendant’s son, Prince and his friend, Chibuike Godwin of Kado village, Abuja stole five air conditioner compressors from Summit Villa Hotel, Life Camp worth N100,000.

Ochai further alleged that the defendant’s son gave her one of the compressors to keep for him.

The prosecutor added that when the defendant became aware that the police was investigating the matter and she moved the compressor to an unknown location.

Ochai further alleged that the defendant also hid her son in an unknown location to avoid prosecution.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of sections 317 and 164 of Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Shehu Ahmadu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Ahmadu also ordered that the surety who must provide a valid ID card, must have his/her address verified by court officials.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 2, for hearing.