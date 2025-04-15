Woman docked for allegedly inflicting injury on boyfriend’s genitals

A 20-year-old woman, Joy Ikoja, was on Tuesday docked in an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly inflicting bodily injury on her boyfriend’s genitals.

Ikoja, whose address was not provided, is charged with causing bodily harm and breach of peace.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Adeoye Adesegun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 12 at 8 pm in Irona Area of Ado-Ekiti.

Adesegun said that the defendant caused injury to the complainant, Ibrahim Usman, after she accused him of cheating on her.

“The defendant believed that her boyfriend (the complainant) was also dating her friend, so she decided to fight him and inflicted wounds on his genitals,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

Adesegun said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 186, 255 256(a) and 181(1) (d) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Adesegun urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him produce his witnesses.

The Defence Counsel, David Ogbede, prayed the court to grant his client bail.

The Magistrate, Olatomiwa Daramola, remanded the defendant in a corrections centre and adjourned the case until April 22 for mention.

Post Views: 21