Woman docked for allegedly assaulting man in police station

A 50-year-old woman, Patience Bello, was docked in an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja for allegedly assaulting a man in a police station.

The Prosecution Counsel, SP Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the defendant poured a liquid substance on one Johnson Oluwore while in Kubwa Police Station on July 17.

Olanipekun added that the defendant’s act put Oluwore in a state of fear of death or bodily injury.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 265 and 398 of the Penal Code.

Section 265 states that whoever assaults or uses criminal force to a person otherwise than on grave and sudden provocation given by that person, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine or with both.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Malam Yahaya Sheshi admitted the defendant to N500,000 bail with one surety with a fixed address, within the court’s jurisdiction.

Sheshi said the surety must produce means of identification, two passport photographs and enter a bond to maintain peace and a distance of at least 200 metres.

He adjourned the matter until Aug.14 for hearing.