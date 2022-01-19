Woman docked before Lagos court for alleged N2 million theft

A 26-year-old woman, Temitope Ajao, has appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State charged with stealing her employer’s N2 million.

The suspect, who resides in Aboru, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State, pleaded not guilty when she was arraigned on Tuesday.

The Police alleged that the defendant committed the offence on December 4, 2021 at Oke-Odo, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendant, who was employed as a daily contribution collector, stole N2,017,600 belonging to one Rebecca Popoola.

Adejumola said: “The complainant employed the defendant to be helping her to collect money from her customers.

“The defendant collected the said amount and absconded with it to an unknown destination.

“The case was reported and the defendant, eventually, was arrested.”

According to Adejumola, the offence contravenes section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the section prescribes seven years jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, O.A. Odubajo, released the defendant on bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odubajo said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She fixed further hearing for February 16.