The Federal Road Safety Corps has said one woman died, while three children sustained various degrees of injuries in a road accident on the Gbogan-Ibadan highway on Thursday.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Osun State, Kudirat Ibrahim, disclosed this in a statement by the Command’s spokeswoman, Agnes Ogungbemi, in Osogbo.

Ibrahim attributed the cause of the accident to dangerous driving and speeding without adherence to road traffic regulations by the motorists involved.

According to her, the accident occurred on Gbongan-Ibadan highway, 23km away from Sasa bridge, Ikire.

She explained that the mishap involved a private car, a ash Toyota Corolla with registration number FKJ627EY, which collided with a White DAF Truck with registration number XC606MKA.

The Commander said the three children, who sustained various degree of injuries and shock, were given first aid treatment by the FRSC ambulance team.

Ibrahim said the body of the woman has been deposited at the mortuary in the OAU Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife.

She said: “All items found in the vehicles were handed over to the Nigerian Police Force, Ikire.

“The items include a black bag containing some personal effects, a brown suitcase, food items and a black purse containing a driver’s licence, First Bank ATM card and a sum of N18,610.”

Ibrahim explained that a private car, ash Toyota Corolla with registration number FKJ627EY and a White DAF Truck with registration number XC606MKA, had a collision involving the six persons, leading to one death.

The Sector Commander called on road users to comply with road safety regulations to avoid any unwanted situations which may lead to death.

Ibrahim, however, said safety on highways was a shared responsibilities, which must not be left in the hands of the corps alone, adding that everyone must be self conscious while using the road.