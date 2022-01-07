Woman dies as truck rams into tricycle in Anambra State

A speeding truck driver on Friday killed a female passenger in a tricycle at Ufuma on the Ekwulobia-Ufuma Road in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, confirmed the incident in Awka.

Irelewuyi, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, said the accident, which occurred at about 2:30pm, was caused by excessive speed and loss of control.

He said: “The crash involved an unidentified driver of a Mercedes 911 truck, with registration number: XF814AWK, and an unidentified driver of a yellow tricycle, with registration number: NNK313QL.

“Eyewitness reports indicate that the driver of the truck was on top speed, he lost control of the vehicle, rammed into the tricycle and crashed.

“Three female adults and two male adults were involved in the crash.

“The victims were taken to Queenies Hospital, Ufuma, where one female adult, who was a passenger in the tricycle, was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Her body was consequently deposited at the Ajali Mortuary by FRSC rescue team.”

The Sector Commander added that the vehicles and the driver of the truck were later handed over to men of Ajali Police Division.

Irelewuyi condoled with the family of the dead victim and warned motorists to desist from speeding as well as keep to road safety instructions.