Woman dies after illegal surgery on her in Lagos

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has remanded a 39-year-old man, Lawrence Omatule, for allegedly performing an illegal surgery on a woman which led to her death.

Omatule, who was arraigned on Thursday, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The court did not take his plea as the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, said that needed advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Adedayo ordered that the defendant should be kept at Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending the DPP’s advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 1, 2022 at Feloban Alpha Convalescent Home located at 15, Adesanya Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State.

Momah said the defendant performed an unauthorised surgery on a resident of the home, Fatima Issah, which led to her death.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant has accomplices but they are yet to be found.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 221 and 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 223 stipulates death penalty for murder, while Section 221 provides for 14 years’ jail term for conspiracy to commit murder.