30-year-old Mary Chukwuebuka of Zaramaganda Area, Jos, has solicited the assistance of the public in locating her baby stolen three day after birth from the Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos.

Chukwuebuka told newsmen in Jos on Wednesday that she gave birth on May 28, and the child, a baby girl was stolen from her on May 31 by a woman who posed as a doctor.

She narrated: “I came to the hospital on Monday after I was induced; I gave birth on Tuesday morning at about 3:45am.

“I lost a lot of blood during delivery and I was to be given blood through transfusion and my husband was not around and I had to call my mum.

“I was on transfusion from Wednesday to Friday morning. After the transfusion, the doctor recommended that I should be given another transfusion but I refused because we were not financially buoyant and he understood with me.

“I was to be discharged that day but when the doctor came in the evening, he said that there was another test that they need to conduct the next morning.

“At about 6:17 p.m., a lady who dressed like a doctor came straight to me and asked where the form is. I gave her the form the doctor gave me earlier but she said that it was not that one, that it is the one for the baby.

“I told her I was not given any form for the baby but she told me the baby needs to be tested too and that her blood sample was needed and that I should give her my baby.

“I had undressed the baby but she insisted that I should dress the baby back because she was taking the baby to the children’s ward and requested that my mother should follow her.”

The victim said that shortly after they left her presence, the ‘doctor’ the mother to go back and look after her that she would bring the child after the test.

According to Chukwuebuka, after an hour she started looking for her child when ‘doctor’ could not bring the baby.

She said that she rushed to the children’s ward where the ‘doctor’ claimed to have taken her child but did not see any child and she immediately alerted the nurses.

She said the management of the hospital invited the police and they took her statement that evening.

She said: “But since then neither the police nor the management is telling us anything about the whereabouts of our child. We want you to please let the world know what is happening so that people will help us get our child back.’’

When contacted, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Philemon Golwa, told News Agency of Nigeria that the hospital management immediately informed the police about the development.

Golwa said that the police were on the trail of the criminals.

He said: “It is not good for me to make any disclosure until the police finishes their job, otherwise the process would be hampered with completely.

“I want the police to hasten their investigations so that they can give us the report.”

The CMD stated that the hospital mobilised the police to go to different places with a view to recovering the child.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer of Plateau Command, told NAN that the command was aware of the incident, adding that investigations were ongoing.