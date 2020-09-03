The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a female suspect alleged to have defrauded a job seeker of N3 million on the pretext of assisting him secure employment in the commission.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, the spokesman of the Commission, Dele Oyewale, said the suspect was arrested through her son who she sent to a branch of a new generation bank to make a transaction for her.

Oyewale said unaware that the commission had placed a Post No Debit on all her accounts, the suspect sent her son, who was detained until she arrived in the bank and was arrested.

He said: “The suspect had charged her victim a whopping N6 million, which she claimed was to enable her secure a job for him in the EFCC.

“A part payment of N3 million was made into the suspect’s account by the victim on October 29, 2019, while the balance was to be paid after the victim had received his employment letter.

“She could not keep to her promise to deliver the appointment letter in two weeks from the date of the part payment, which was November 7, 2019.”

The victim, Nuraddeen Abubakar, in his petition to the EFCC, revealed that he came in contact with the suspect through her son, Oyewale said.

He added: “The victim stated that he has not received the promised EFCC employment letter from the suspect nine months after making the part payment to her.

“The suspect will soon be charged to court.”