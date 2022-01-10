Woman begs court to validate husband’s interest in marriage

A mother of six, Sakina Lawal on Monday begged a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari Kaduna to confirm whether her husband, Aliyu Isah, was still interested in their marriage.

The complainant, who resides in Doka area of Kaduna state, said her husband sent her packing to her parent’s house in October 2021 without divorce and has not sent for her to come back home.

”I want to know my stand in this marriage and I want him to take care of our children’s education and other needs,” she said.

On his part, the defendant said he had no intention of divorcing his wife.

“I wanted her to learn a lesson. She’s in the habit of disobeying me and leaving our home without my permission.

“I am currently renovating our apartment and work will be completed in two weeks.

“She can return home after the renovations,” he said.

On the issue of their children’s education, the defendant promised to enroll them in school soon.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir adjourned the matter until Jan. 25, for the complainant to return to her matrimonial home and for the court to confirm if the defendant has enrolled his children in school.