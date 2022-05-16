Woman begs court to retrieve ‘marriage gifts’ from ex-husband

A 19-year-old woman, Fulera Aliyu, on Monday prayed a Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna to help her retrieve suitcases of clothes and fashion accessories, promised her as marriage gifts by her estranged husband Abubakar Isiyaku.

Aliyu told the court that Isiyaku promised to give her the suitcases before their marriage in 2021.

“He divorced me three months ago and also promised to pay me N10,000 monthly feeding allowance for our baby, but he only paid once.

“I want the court to confirm the divorce and compel him to pay the outstanding feeding allowance for two months and continue taking responsibility of his child”, she said.

Oh his part, the defendant said all claims raised by the complainant were true.

”I stopped paying for the feeding allowance because she insulted my older sister.

”I am also aware that I promised to give the suitcases and accessories as gift. I pray the court to give me six months to fulfill my promise,” he prayed.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, confirmed the divorce pronouncement between Aliyu and Isiyaki.

Kyaudai ordered Isiyaku to pay the outstanding N20,000 as feeding allowance for his baby.

“The defendant will continue shouldering his responsibility as a father and would give the complainant the marriage gifts in six months’ time.

‘He can buy the items or money equivalent.” he ruled.