Woman begs court to recover N300,000 from her ex-husband

A housewife, Amina Sulaiman, Monday prayed to a shari’a court sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna to recover the N300,000 she loaned her former husband, Abdullahi Abdam.

The complainant stated that she loaned Abdam the money in 2018 and all efforts made by her to get her money failed.

“He borrowed the money from me before our divorce and promised to pay me back as soon as he could.

I want the court to order him to give me back my money as promised”, she said.

On his part, the defendant denied the amount Sulaiman claimed saying he only knows of N50,000.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir asked the complainant to produce her witnesses.

The judge adjourned until June 13 for the complainant to present her witnesses.