Woman bags two years imprisonment for stealing underwear

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old woman, Linda David, to two years imprisonment for stealing underwear.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced David after she pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

He however gave her an option of N40,000 fine and warned her to desist from life of crime.

According to Emmanuel, the judgement would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

The defendant was charged with one-count charge of stealing underwear valued N115,000.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, told the court that David committed the offence on May 12 at Trinity Supermarket along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kaduna.

According to Leo, the defendant went into the supermarket and stole 20 pairs of panties, 20 pieces of boxers and 15 bras, all valued at N115,000.

He stated that the defendant was caught and handed over to the police by the security officer of the supermarket who noticed she had hidden some of the stolen items under her clothes.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.