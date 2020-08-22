A 30-year-old woman, Franca Udokwu, has been arrested by operatives of the Anambra State Police Command for dumping her newly-delivered baby boy inside a pit toilet.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to Mohammed, Udokwu was arrested on August 8, 2020 at about 8:30am following a tip off.

Police operatives attached to Ogidi Division arrested Udokwu, who is from Obuba Obofia Nkpor Community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Available information had it that the suspect allegedly gave birth to a baby boy and dumped the child inside a pit toilet inside her house.

Upon interrogation, Udokwu led police detectives to the scene of crime, where the baby was recovered and taken to Iyi-Enu Mission Hospital for medical attention, but was confirmed dead on arrival by a Medical Doctor.

The corpse of the baby had deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy, Mohammed said, adding that the case was under investigation, after which suspect would be charged to Court for prosecution.