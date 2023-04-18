Woman arraigned in Court for possessing Indian hemp

A 23-year-old woman, Wumi Olayiwola, Tuesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged possession of 10 wraps of Indian hemp.

Olayiwola, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of possession of Indian hemp.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 12 at 2 p.m. at Abekoko area of Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi said that the defendant had in her possession 10 wraps of weeds suspected to be hemp.

He said that Olayiwola was caught by a team of stop-and-search police.

Adeniyi said that the offence contravened Section 5(b) of the Indian Hemp Act, 1966.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

Defence Counsel, Adunni Olanipekun, urged the court to grant her client bail, promising that she would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Dolapo Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 7 for mention.