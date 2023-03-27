Woman arraigned for allegedly obtaining N1.8m by false pretences

A 39-year-old woman, Favour Chinonso, who allegedly obtained N1.8 million by false pretences, on Monday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant is standing trial on three counts bordering on obtaining money by false pretences, stealing and breach of peace.

She appeared before Magistrate L.J.K Layeni, but pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 10.

He alleged that the defendant collected a total sum of N1.88 million from the complainant under false pretences of helping her to secure a loan.

Prosecution alleged that the defendant never secured the loan but stole the money.

He added that she acted in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The alleged offences contravene the provision Sections 168, 287 and 311 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate allowed the defendant to continue on an administrative bail granted him by the police.

He adjourned the case until April 7 for trial.