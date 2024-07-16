Woman arraigned for allegedly defrauding traditional ruler over fake twins claim

The Police on Tuesday arraigned a suspected fraudster, Oluwatobi Ajibola, before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, for defrauding a traditional ruler, Emmanuel Olofinjana, to the tune of N6.3 million.

The defendant, 29, was arraigned on three counts bordering on stealing by extorting the traditional ruler that she was pregnant and had given birth to twin babies for him, knowing it to be false.

Appearing before Magistrate Lateef Owolabi, the Police counsel, Insp. Oluwasegun Dada, urged the court to take the plea of the defendant.

Owolabi said the offence was committed between August 2023 and July 2024 at Kayode Oduba Drive, Thomas Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

He said the defendant tricked the complainant to the tune of N6.3 million.

“On July 9, at the above mentioned address, she conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by deceiving the complainant.

“She told him that she had given birth to twins for him knowing fully well that it was false,” he said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to her.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened sections 168(f), 314(1)(2) and 323(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that section 314 attracts 15 years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of defrauding another under false pretences.

NAN reports that Section 323 attracts two years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of fraudulent tricks to obtain money or goods.

In view of the plea, the Defence Counsel, Emmanuel Apasobi, urged the court to grant her bail in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Lateef Owolabi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi instructed that one of the sureties must be a family member while the other a civil servant.

He also said proof of tax payments to the Lagos State Government must be provided as well as verified address.

The case was adjourned until July 29 for trial.

Narrating his ordeal after court proceedings with journalists, Olofinjana, who is the Aare Oba Ogboni Isedale, stated that he was a victim of online romance scam.

Olofinjana said he met the lady online through Snapchat and they had an affair briefly before he travelled to the UK.

He said the lady called him that she was pregnant and started extorting money from him till she deceived him of giving birth to twins.

