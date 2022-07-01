Woman arraigned for alleged N3 million car fraud

A 29-year-old woman, Bidemi Olaonipekun, has appeared before a Surulere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly obtaining N3 million on the pretext of buying a car for a man.

The defendant, who resides at 1, Ibukun Street, and was arraigned on Thursday, is facing charges of stealing and fraud.

The prosecutor, Inspector Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 17 at 10am on Seun Street, Surulere, Lagos.

“Olaonipekun obtained N3 million from the complainant, Mr. Lawrence Uloh, on the pretext of helping him to buy a Toyota Corolla 2008 model,” Ekhueorohan said.

He told the court that the defendant did not buy the car, but converted the money to her personal use.

Ekhueorohan said that the offences contravened Sections 280 (1) (a) and 314 (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Sadiq Bello, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Bello adjourned the case until July 14 for definite trial.