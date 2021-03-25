A 35-year-old businesswoman, Blessing Adams, charged with obtaining jewellery worth N3.7million under false pretences was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining goods under false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant and one other person still at large committed the offences on Sept. 2, 2020 at Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

He said that Adams obtained the jewellery from Margret Abhulimen, with the pretext of sending them to the United States of America, a representation she knew to be false.

“The defendant collected gold necklaces and hand chains from the complainant, claiming she wanted to send them to somebody in the U.S., promised to pay her in few days, but failed to do so.

“Efforts made by the complainant to retrieve her jewellery or money proved unsuccessful.

“The complainant reported the case and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

Ogunleye said the offences violated Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing while Section 314 prescribes 15 years jail term for obtaining goods under false pretences.

Adams, however, denied committing the offences and the Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, admitted him to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 14 for mention.