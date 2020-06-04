A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court has on fixed June 11 to deliver rule in an alleged case of criminal intimidation and inciting disturbance filed by a pilot, Abba Maigida.

The pilot, who resides at 13, Moses Majekodunmi Crescent, Utako, Abuja, filed an application for direct criminal complain in compliance with Section 89 (5) of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

Maigida instituted the suit against his neighbour, Uche Okolie, on May 15.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, who fixed the date, ordered that a letter of reminder be sent to the police to send a copy of the report of the investigation in order for the court to deliver its ruling.

He adjourned the matter until June 11 for ruling.

Earlier, the defendant’s counsel, Onyeka Osigwe, informed the court that the police has concluded investigation and will forward a report to the court.

NAN reports that Maigida alleged that Okolie, who resides in an apartment directly above his own within the same address, constitutes nuisance.

Maigida said every attempt to get her to stop pounding yam on his ceiling failed.

In addition, Maigida alleged that the defendant threatened him with a knife when he tried to talk to her to stop hitting objects on his ceiling.

The pilot is praying for the court to invoke the provisions of sections 183 and 397 of the Penal Code Law, which is an offence for inciting public disturbance and criminal intimidation.

The defendant, however, denied the allegation and the court ordered police investigation into the matter.

The court directed that a report be presented at the end of the investigation.