Woman allegedly steals piggy bank containing N2.5m

A 32-year-old woman, Foluke Olubu, who allegedly stole an iron savings box containing  N2.5 million, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused person, whose address is unknown, is facing a count charge of stealing but she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, alleged that the box  belonged to one Kingsley Odimegwu.

John told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 8 at 5:30am on Taiwo Street in Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

The Magistrate, K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The court adjourned the case until January 10 for mention.

Stealing contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, and attracts three years’ jail term.

