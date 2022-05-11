Woman allegedly damages EKEDC ladder, stones officials

A 39-year-old woman, Minotu Shodimu, on Wednesday appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly damaging a ladder belonging to Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC).

The defendant, a trader, who resides at No. 58, Abule-Nla Road, off Apapa Road, Ebute Meta, was brought before the court on two counts of damage and manner likely to cause a breach of the peace.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Jimah Iseghede, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 26, about 10.30 a.m., at No. 58, Abule-Nla Road, off Apapa Road, Ebute Meta.

He said that the defendant had forcefully dragged down a ladder valued at N120,000 and belonging to EKEDC , damaging it in the process.

The incident occurred when officials of the EKEDC went to the defendant’s compound to disconnect the power supply, due to outstanding bills.

Iseghede also alleged that the defendant and others, who are at large, had conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace by challenging the staff of the company and throwing stones at them.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 168(D) and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, T.O Abayomi, admitted her to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties each in like sum.

Abayomi consequently adjourned the matter until June 13, for mention.