Woman after suspected mushroom poisoning deaths

Australian police arrested a woman early on Thursday in connection with the deaths of three people in August in a suspected mushroom poisoning.
Four people were taken to hospital on July 30 when they became ill after eating a meal at a home near Melbourne, in the state of Victoria.
Two women, aged 66 and 70, died in hospital on August 4, while a 70-year-old man died on August 5.
Also Read:
- Senate approves N2.17t Supplementary budget
- Appeal Court affirms Ndume, Lawan as validly elected senators
- P&ID’s $11.5 billion case: Pacifying the villains and neglecting the heroes, by Umar Yakubu
- Senate approves Tinubu’s N2.18t supplementary budget
- Navy halts theft of petrol at NNPCL’s vandalised pipeline in Lagos
A second man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was only released on September 23.
Police said the woman 49-year-old was arrested at her home in Leongatha, near Melbourne and would be interviewed in relation to the incident.
“The investigation remains ongoing,” Victoria Police said in a statement.
In April, Victoria’s Department of Health released an advisory warning people that poisonous mushrooms, including Death Cap mushrooms and Yellow-staining mushrooms, were growing in the state.
“Unless you are an expert, do not pick and eat wild mushrooms in Victoria,” the department warned.
dpa/NAN.