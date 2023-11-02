Woman after suspected mushroom poisoning deaths

Australian police arrested a woman early on Thursday in connection with the deaths of three people in August in a suspected mushroom poisoning.

Four people were taken to hospital on July 30 when they became ill after eating a meal at a home near Melbourne, in the state of Victoria.

Two women, aged 66 and 70, died in hospital on August 4, while a 70-year-old man died on August 5.

A second man was taken to hospital in critical condition and was only released on September 23.

Police said the woman 49-year-old was arrested at her home in Leongatha, near Melbourne and would be interviewed in relation to the incident.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

In April, Victoria’s Department of Health released an advisory warning people that poisonous mushrooms, including Death Cap mushrooms and Yellow-staining mushrooms, were growing in the state.

“Unless you are an expert, do not pick and eat wild mushrooms in Victoria,” the department warned.

