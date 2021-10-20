Woman, 53, docked for alleged housebreaking, theft

A 53-year-old woman, Ojo Mayowa, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged house breaking and theft.

Mayowa, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of house breaking and stealing.

Police Prosecutor Insp. Adejare Elijah, told the court that the defendant and others now at large committed the offence between Oct. 16, 2021 and Oct.18, 2021 at Awedele Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Elijah alleged that the defendant and others now at large broke into the house of one Omowaye Latifa and allegedly stole one Itel phone valued at N3,500 and cash sum of N15,000.

He said the offences contravened Sections 411 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

Counsel for the defendant, Isaac Fasiku, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Bankole Oluwasanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov.12 for hearing.