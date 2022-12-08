Crime

Woman, 50, charged with alleged trafficking in hemp, Metaphetamine

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on Thursday charged a 50-year-old woman, Blessing Mejulu, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, for alleged drug trafficking.

The suspect is facing a two-count charge of alleged trafficking in Cannabis Sativa and Metaphetamine.

The prosecutor,  Lambert Nor, in the charge, labeled Fhc/L/657c/22, said that the woman committed the offence on Nov. 13, at Oko-Olowo Beach in Eleko area of Lagos.

The prosecution alleged that the suspect unlawfully trafficked cannabis, a.k.a hemp, and Metaphetamine, weighing 4.8kg and 33.4 kg respectively.

He said that both substances are categorized in the NDLEA schedule as banned narcotics which bear similarity with cocaine, heroin or other psychotropic substance restricted by law.

According to Nor, drug trafficking offence carries a penalty of life imprisonment if convicted.

The charge was assigned to Justice Ayokunle Faji with no date fixed for arraignment of the suspect.



