Woman, 48, arraigned for alleged fraud

A 48-year-old woman, Omolara Olalekan, was on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for alleged fraud of N160,000.

The prosecutor, Asp. Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in 2019 at Olubuse Alafia Quarters, Ile-Ife, Osun.

Abdullahi said the defendant unlawfully obtained N160, 000 from Oni Omotayo with the pretence to sell a plot of land to him which she refused to do.

He added that the defendant converted the said sum of money to her own use.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of fraud and stealing.

The magistrate, A.A. Ayeni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeni said the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must be gainfully employed.

He said the sureties must produce three years’ tax clearance certificate with three recent passport photographs, and the addresses of the sureties would be verified by the prosecutor.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 22, for mention.