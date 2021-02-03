A 40-year-old woman, Kazeem Tawa, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court over alleged attempt to steal three children.

Tawa, whose address was not given, is facing three counts bordering on attempt to steal.

The prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 29 in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that the defendant attempted to steal Adeyeye Itunu, Bolarinwa Modupe and Joshua Ayomide, all secondary school students.

The offences, according to him, contravene Section 509 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for an adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three counts preferred against her.

Counsel for the defendant, Sunday Balogun, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Dolapo Fasuba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Fasuba said one of the sureties must have landed property within the Ado-Ekiti Magisterial district and must be a member of landlords’ association in his/her community.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 2, for hearing.