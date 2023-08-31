Woman, 40, in court for allegedly receiving stolen property

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 40-year-old woman, Amina Sani, before a Grade l Area Court, Kabusa in Abuja, for allegedly receiving stolen property.

Sani, who resides in Kabusa village, Abuja, was arraigned on a charge of receiving stolen property.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, O. S. Osho told the court that the complainant, Hamza Gide of Slaughter, Kabusa, reported the matter at the Police Station on Aug. 27.

Osho said that on Aug. 20, some unknown persons broke into the complainant’s shop and stole some kitchen utensils worth N432, 000.

He said that the defendant, on Aug. 21, brought some of the goods for him to buy and he decided to involve the police.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 316 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Malam Abubakar Sadiq, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Sadiq said the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for trial.