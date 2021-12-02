Woman, 37, docked for alleged theft of N1m recharge cards

A 37-year-old shopkeeper, Oyinkansola Shosan, charged with stealing recharge cards valued N1 million was on Thursday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides at Abule-Egba, Lagos State, was arraigned before Magistrate O.A Dirisu, on a charge of stealing.

Shosan, however, denied committing the offence and was admitted to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The magistrate said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 15 at Ikeja Lagos State.

Edeme said that the defendant stole the recharge cards in bulks, property of Bitis Telecommunication.

“The complainant gave the defendant recharge cards of various telecommunication networks worth N1 million to sell.

“The complainant later discovered during stock taking that recharge cards worth the said amount were missing and stolen by the salesman.

“When questioned, she could not give any satisfactory account of the missing goods,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offence violated section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the section stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from employer.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 5 for mention.