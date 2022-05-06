Woman, 35, docked for allegedly assaulting police officer

A 35-year-old woman, Ishola Olawunmi, has been arraigned before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun State for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The Police charged Olawunmi with assault and conspiracy.

Police Prosecutor, Insp. E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant and others still at large, committed the offences on April 23, at about 12.49 p.m. at No. 5 Odubiyi Street, Ejigun Agbede, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant and his accomplices conspired to assault one Insp. Ogundeji Akindele, when Akindele went to her residence to invite her in respect of a case reported against her by one Afolabi Joshua.

He said the offences contravened Sections 197 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.O. Adeyemi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun State government.

She adjourned the case until May 23 for further hearing.