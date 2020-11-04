A Federal High Court in Kano, on Wednesday, sentenced a 35-year-old woman, Gloria Ezinne, to one year imprisonment, without an option of fine, for attempted human trafficking.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the convict was arraigned in court by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Sa’adatu Mark lamented the increase in cases of trafficking in the country.

“If they had succeeded in trafficking the victims, only God knows the treatment that they will get there and the trauma.

“To this end, this court hereby sentences you, Ezinne, to one year imprisonment, without option of fine,” she said.

NAN reports that the case was filed on July 16, while Ezinne was arraigned on October 15.

The prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Babale, had told the court that Ezinne attempted to traffic two female victims, Faith Lawson, 31 and Joy Olowo, 31, from Rivers to Libya enroute Kano.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 26(2) of TIP Act, 2015.

The court also sentenced one Auwalu Ahmad, 44, from Kano, to one year imprisonment, without an option of fine, for attempted human trafficking.

The prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Babale, said that Ahmad connived with one Yarima (now at large) on July 7 to facilitate the illegal entry of Korie Ngozi and three other female victims from Abia to Libya enroute Kano.

He said that the offence was also contrary to Section 26(2) of TIP Act, 2015.