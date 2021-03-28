A 35-year-old woman, Sukurat Olajoke, was arrested on Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. by men of the Ogun State police command for killing her own one-month-old baby, and dumping the corpse in the Ogun River.

Policemen attached to the Enugada Divisional Headquarters, Abeokuta, who were on routine patrol with the Divisional Police Officer, Baba Hamzat, had seen the woman throwing something suspicious into the river.

Her suspicious behaviour after throwing the object into the river attracted the policemen who quickly apprehended her for questioning.

On interrogation, Olajoke, who said she lives at Agboole Alakoye area of Igbo Ora in Oyo State, confessed that what she threw into the river was the corpse of her one-month-old baby, whom she killed out of frustration.

The DPO later engaged the service of local divers, who helped in recovering the corpse of the child, which was later deposited at the General Hospital mortuary.

According to her, the man who is responsible for the pregnancy of the baby rejected her and the baby, and she decided to kill the baby and dump her corpse in the river as she had no means of taking care of the child.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeymi, said in a statement that preliminary investigation had revealed the suspect had had six other children for three different men, before getting pregnant for one man simply identified as Hakeem, who refused to accept the paternity of the child.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.