Woman, 33, arraigned for impersonating police officer

A 33-year-old woman, Damilola Odutola, who allegedly impersonated a police officer in an attempt to invade a house, on Thursday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Odutola, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of impersonation and breach of peace.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 10, 2021, at No 35a, Chief Collins Street, Uchediuno Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Momah alleged that Odutola entered the house of the complainant, Bimpe Daramola, dressed as a police officer.

She stated that Odutola intentionally acted in a disorderly manner, when she forced her way into the house of the complainant.

Momah said the offences contravened Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olatubosun ordered that the sureties must show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 17 for mention.