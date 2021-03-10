An Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted one 29-year-old Funmilola Ekundayo bail in the sum of N300,000 for allegedly hitting her neighbour with a bench, causing her bodily harm.

The Magistrate, E. O. Ogunkanmi, also directed that the defendant should produce two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ekundayo is standing trial on three counts of conspiracy, assault occasioning harm and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant and one other person, still at large, committed the alleged offences on Feb. 16, at 10.00 p.m.

Aigbokhan said the offences were committed at No. 12, College Road, Ipaja, Lagos State.

According to Aigbokhan, the defendant’s action caused bodily harm to the complainant.

He said the offences contravened Sections 168(d), 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ekundayo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court adjourned the case until April 26 for mention.