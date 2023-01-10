Woman, 24, docked for allegedly assaulting Inspector

For allegedly fighting a police officer on duty, a 24-year-old woman, Jummy Balogun has been dragged before an Ojo Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a Police Inspector.

The defendant is standing trial on two counts of assault and causing a breach of peace before the Magistrate, L. J. K Layeni.

Balogun pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Dr Simon Uche told the court that the woman allegedly committed the offence on Jan. 5 in Iba area of Ojo, Lagos.

Uche alleged that the defendant interfered with the duty of one Insp. Oscar Obiwunma by preventing him from executing his lawful duty at Iba.

He alleged that the defendant assaulted the police officer by tearing his uniform and inflicting pinches on his neck.

He told the court that the action of the defendant also caused a breach of the public peace.

Uche said the offence contravened the provision of sections 168 and 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State. 2015.

Layeni granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 7 for trial.