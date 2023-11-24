Wolves join race for Viktoria Plzen forward Rafiu Durosinmi

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Viktoria Plzen forward Rafiu Durosinmi as a potential January transfer target.

Throughout the summer, Wolves were limited in the market courtesy of owners Fosun International being eager to ensure that they did not breach FFP regulations.

However, the unplanned sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City for in excess of £50 million changed that, the West Midlands outfit adding a number of fresh faces to their squad during the final days of the window.

Wolves have since enjoyed a productive start to the season under Gary O’Neil, collecting 15 points and scoring 16 goals during 12 matches in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, it has been suggested that plans are in place to make further changes to the squad, providing that they represent value for money.

Although Wolves have been much improved in the final third during 2023-24, a new central forward is said to be a priority of O’Neil’s and sporting director Matt Hobbs.

According to The Telegraph, Wolves have already opened negotiations for young Vitkoria Plzen frontman Durosinmi.

The 20-year-old has proven to be a huge hit at the Czech side, contributing 13 goals and six assists from just 34 appearances in the first team.

Twelve of those goal contributions (six goals, six assists) have come from just 780 minutes of top-flight football in 2023-24.

Wolves have allegedly held talks with their Plzen counterparts in an effort to negotiate the transfer of the Nigerian, who turns 21 years of age on January 1.

As it stands, though, there is some distance between their respective expectations, Wolves wanting to pay £7m and Plzen officials looking for closer to £10m.

Furthermore, Wolves face the prospect of competition from different European clubs with Eintracht Frankfurt said to be monitoring the situation.

Durosinmi has a contract with his current club, who are fourth in their domestic standings, until the end of 2025-26.