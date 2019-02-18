Wolves, Crystal Palace ease into FA Cup quarterfinals

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ impressive season continued as they moved into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s first-half goal sealed a 1-0 victory at Championship (second-tier) club Bristol City.

Portuguese Cavaleiro slotted home clinically in the 28th minute after great work by Matt Doherty.

It was enough for Wolves to reach the last eight for the first time since 2003.

After a mass exodus of English Premier League clubs in the previous two rounds, Wolves continued a good weekend for the big boys.

The weekend had seen Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Watford and Crystal Palace all send lower-league opposition packing.

Crystal Palace were far too good on Sunday for third-tier Doncaster Rovers, with first-half goals by Jeffrey Schlupp and Max Meyer securing a 2-0 win.

The victory sent Roy Hodgson’s side into the last eight for only the second time in 24 years.

Schlupp ran through to fire home in the eighth minute and Meyer’s effort on the stroke of halftime deflated the hosts who had hoped for a first-ever run to the last eight.

In the day’s other fifth-round tie, Swansea City recovered from a half-time deficit at home to fellow Championship outfit Brentford to win 4-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Bersant Celina’s free kick rebounded off the post and in off goalkeeper Luke Daniel to level it up before a wonderful solo goal by Daniel James put the Welsh club ahead.

With Brentford down to 10 men after a red card for Ezri Konsa, Celina made it 3-1.

George Byers added a late fourth goal to seal a second successive quarter-final appearance for the Swans.

Comfortably placed in the EPL and with Liverpool’s scalp in the FA Cup already, Wolves have emerged as dark horses to go all the way this season.

In the first half at Bristol City, they certainly had the look of a side who fancy their chances.

Doherty was a constant menace for the Bristol defence and he was unlucky not to score when his shot hit the woodwork after a flowing move down the right.

It was his trickery that opened up the home defence again, before his cutback picked out Cavaleiro to fire home.

The second half was a different story as Bristol City, sixth in the second tier, improved dramatically and forced Wolves goalkeeper John Ruddy into several sharp saves.

Substitute Matty Taylor was twice denied and in stoppage time, with Bristol City throwing the kitchen sink at Wolves, Ruddy reacted well to stop opposite number Frank Fielding equalising.

This was after he had gone up for a corner kick.

“I’m very happy. It was very tough, but I’m happy for fans and it was a moment of joy,” said Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who has guided his team to seventh on their top-flight return.

“In the first half they gave us space, but then they changed it and they are a tough team.”

Only seven of the 16 teams to reach the fifth round were from the EPL.

But with Chelsea hosting Manchester United on Monday in a repeat of last season’s final, six of the teams in the last eight will be from the top flight.

Reuters/NAN.