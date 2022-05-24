Wolves, Brentford join race for Calvin Bassey

English Premier League clubs Wolves, Brentford, and even Fulham have shown interest in signing Nigeria international defender, Calvin Bassey, according to the Daily Record.

Bassey has been building a solid profile over the past five months after impressing for Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Cup, the Premiership, and the Europa League.

The 22-year-old, however, shot himself to the top of every major club’s shopping list after a great week that saw him excel in the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals.

Rangers lost to German foes, Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville, but Bassey was outstanding at centre-back, and he subsequently made the competition’s Team of the Season.

A few days later, the versatile Super Eagles defender claimed the man-of-the-match award playing at left full-back as the Light Blues defeated Hearts at Hampden to lift the Cup.

Several clubs have been alerted by the youngster’s excellent showings, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich already mentioned with interest.

Steven Gerrard, who took Bassey to Rangers from the Leicester City reserve team, is also reportedly keen on reuniting with the Nigerian at Aston Villa.

It is increasingly looking like it will take a club-record sale from Rangers to prise Bassey away from Ibrox.