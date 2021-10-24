Wolfsburg fire Van Bommel

VfL Wolfsburg have parted ways with head coach Mark van Bommel with immediate effect. Club management informed the 44-year-old tactician of the decision in a personal meeting on Sunday afternoon.

“Ultimately, there were more factors separating us than uniting us,” said VfL managing director Jörg Schmadtke. “There was a lack of conviction in terms of being able to get out of the difficult situation we’re in and turning things around as quickly as possible, which led to us making the decision to end our working relationship. We wish Mark all the best in his personal and professional life.”

Van Bommel: “I’m surprised and disappointed by the decision because I’m certain that we would have managed to get back on track together. I hope the team manage to turn things around quickly.”

Information on how VfL will set up the coaching team will be provided in due course.