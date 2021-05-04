The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), in collaboration with the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), has called for applications submission for its 2021 Report Women! Female Reporters Leadership Programme (FRLP) Fellowship.

It says this year, the fellowship will focus on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and Criminal Justice.

“The choice of our focus area is to increase the quality and quantum of stories on girls and women issues by creating a strong community of female reporters with leadership prowess who can put conversations on various forms of violence against girl and women and criminal justice on the front burner.

“The overall objective of the FRLP Fellowship is to equip female reporters with leadership skills and position them to take opportunities to lead, provide capacity development for advanced nuanced reporting and create a vibrant cohort of female practitioners who can mainstream girls and women in news reporting,” the Centre said in a statement.

Professional fulltime or freelance female reporters in Nigeria, with a minimum of three years’ experience are eligible to apply.

Application closes on Friday 28 May 2021 by 11.00pm West Africa Time (WAT)

As part of application criteria, the Centre said that applicants must be female journalists with passion for leadership, ethics and social justice; have proven record of accomplishments in journalism; have interest in reporting violence against girls and women and criminal justice and have ability to influence change.

They must also be willing to learn (from faculty, peers and mentors) and share knowledge; be energetic, and have positive attitude with strong social skills; with a commitment to apply leadership skills and training to benefit self, organisation and society.

The 2021 FRLP fellowship exposure will entail the following:

Four-day immersion training on leadership, SGBV, criminal justice and other girls and women issues; six-month mentoring, implementation of leadership and story projects on SGBV and criminal justice.