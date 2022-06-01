Wizkid, Tiwa Savage spotted together in United States of America

Singers Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been spotted together in the United States of America.

Tiwa Savage had her “Water and Garri” tour hold its concert in Los Angeles, United States of America on Sunday.

In attendance were some Nigerian celebrities, including Wizkid, Ayo Animashaun and Audu Makori.

This will be the first time Wizkid and Tiwa Savage will be spotted together in a long time.

There had been speculations about crisis in their once admired friendship.

From not celebrating each other on birthdays to going MIA during their concerts, fans had so much to say about their friendship.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the music stars caused a stir after Wizkid featured Tiwa Savage in the video of his hit song: “Fever.”

Within three days of release, the video clocked up over 2.3 million views on YouTube.

From that moment, fans of the music stars began to monitor their relationship.

Interestingly, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage gave fans a teaser of what they wanted as they shared some erotic moments.