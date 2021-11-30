Wizkid named by Apple music as Africa’s artist of the year

International music platform, Apple music has named Nigerian singer, Wizkid the Africa’s artist of the year.

Apple music shared a photo of him posing with his plaque alongside other winners recently.

Also on the list of Apple music winners was The Weeknd who bagged the Global Artist of the year award, Olivia Rodrigo who won Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Scriptonite won Russia’s artist of the year award, RIN won Germany’s artist of the year and Aya Nakamura won it for France.